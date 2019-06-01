Manish likes to blog, has a perennial itch for travel and believes the solution to all the world’s problems is Design Thinking. Manish also brings to Sahaj Software over 14 years of experience as a Solutions Consultant. Manish is an Experience Designer, trained in Product Design from the National Institute of Design(NID), Paldi, Ahmedabad. He has worked with Infosys as Sr. User Interface Designer and ThoughtWorks as the Head of Experience Design-India, before teaming up with Sahaj in 2014. He admires new business ideas and is ever excited to help his clients realize and navigate through their challenges. He loves to create end-to- end, highly intuitive and engaging user-centered experiences which are driven by market insights, emerging trends and user behaviors, with a balance of form and function -all conveyed through the art of Storytelling. A hands-on designer, he has worked for 60+ clients spanning platforms, domains, development practices and technologies. Manish believes in being the champion for end-user experiences and achieves the same by bringing in critical considerations of business realities and technical feasibilities solutions. Apart from leading the Marketing and Branding efforts at Sahaj, Manish wears multiple hats at Sahaj-that of a product owner, project manager and an analyst.