Manisha Ahlawat, Managing Director of Vivafit, India hails from a small town in Haryana. She has been a fitness enthusiast and a firm believer of maintaining good health and nutrition, especially among women. Her natural inclination towards fitness and health drew her interest in the European fitness brand Vivafit. In 2010, she signed a master franchise agreement with Vivafit and currently manages the North India operations which have two centres – one in Gurgaon, and one in Delhi.