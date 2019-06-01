Manish is an eminent professional,educationist and a visionary entrepreneur who has a decade long experience in the field of building an Education community and Policy Advocacy. Bureaucrats, Policy Makers, University Chancellors, Deans, Skill Development professionals, Academicians, Professors, professional institutes, financial institutions and Edtech Entrepreneurs all form an active part of this community. He has worked actively with AICTE to establish or activate entrepreneurship cells at institutional and college level and now is actively working with the E cells of institutions like IIT Delhi,NSIT,DTU to name a few. He is the founder and curator of IEN - Indian Education Network, an Education community which is a diversified education solution provider and an e learning company in India. It aims to provide support to institutions to create a vast pool of students who are ready to take up challenges at national and international level. It works closely as a bridge between government,non-governmental organisations and various international bodies towards a common vision of improving the quality of education. It acts as a catalyst and a binder that joins various institutions, be it government or private entities.