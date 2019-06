Manohar Chapalamadugu is the founder and CEO of Agile CRM. Based in Hyderabad, Agile offers a complete sales and marketing SaaS app for small businesses. Prior to Agile CRM, Manohar was the founder CEO of ClickDesk. He has over 10 years of experience working with startups and holds a Master's from State University of New York and a Bachelor's from Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani.