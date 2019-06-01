A focussed social entrepreneur trying to develop a community of students, teachers and parents which is responsible and responsive, through specially designed Out reach and in site programmes, through my organisation-The Compass Team. A keen watcher and learner of human behaviour and its impact on the society,an advocate of 'Personal Social Responsibility' concept to improve quality of human life, speaking ,writing and learning on topics as diverse as 'Challenges of Parenting' to 'Corporate Ethics on paper only' have made me think on ' the celebration that is being alive'.