EDITIONS
Manoj Krishnan
A focussed social entrepreneur trying to develop a community of students, teachers and parents which is responsible and responsive, through specially designed Out reach and in site programmes, through my organisation-The Compass Team. A keen watcher and learner of human behaviour and its impact on the society,an advocate of 'Personal Social Responsibility' concept to improve quality of human life, speaking ,writing and learning on topics as diverse as 'Challenges of Parenting' to 'Corporate Ethics on paper only' have made me think on ' the celebration that is being alive'.
Stories

Why my socially relevant concept isin't taking off still?<br>

For the last 6+ years , I have been trying to figure out why I have been a rather unsuccessfully successful social entrepreneur, driving a very genuine and novel idea in to the market. My organisation...
by Manoj Krishnan
Share on
7th Feb 2017 · 4 min read

Why my socially relevant concept isin't taking off still?

For the last 6+ years , I have been  trying to figure out wh
by Manoj Krishnan
Share on
7th Feb 2017 · 4 min read