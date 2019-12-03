அ
अ
ಅ
YourStory
HerStory
SocialStory
SMBStory
YourStoryTV
Advertise With Us
More
AutoStory
MyStory
Weekender
Journal
YS Korea
Deutschland
Germany
Events
Visual
Language
Kannada
Hindi
Asamiya
Bangla
Gujarati
Malayalam
Marathi
Odia
Punjabi
Telugu
Urdu
அ
अ
ಅ
Login
YourStory
HerStory
SocialStory
SMBStory
YourStoryTV
Advertise With Us
More
Language
Manoj Kumar
Manoj Kumar, CEO and Co-founder, Social Alpha, and Head of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Tata Trusts.
3rd Dec 2019
Inclusion in India: How our disabled population can be truly integrated into our workforce
Opinion
Remove