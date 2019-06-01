Mariappan heads Zaamordiamonds.com, Jewellery ecommerce startup of VBJ (Vummidi BangaruJewellers), one of the most reputed premium diamond jewelry retailer in South India since 1900. Mariappan has decade plus of experience in different formats of businesses like manufacturing, traditional retail and Ecommerce. Within an year of operations Zaamordiamonds.com has become one of the leading online retailer in India and has a record of “India’s Largest solitaire catalog online”. Also awarded as "Brand of the Year 2016" by Silicon India.