Mariya Tsarova is a freelance writer and corporate trainer in the IT domain with over 10 years experience. Currently, she is a technology writer at iTechArt, a leading custom software development company based in New York.

With more than ten years of experience in the field of technical communication, Mariya has developed a wide range of product documentation, including user’s guides, guidelines of all kinds, API guides, simulations, and process models. She has created content for various business domains, including management, media and entertainment, banking and financial services, information technology (IT), and healthcare.