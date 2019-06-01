Dual Qualified as a lawyer within the United States and United Kingdom, Mark I. Davies is the Global Chairman of Davies & Associates, LLC. In addition, he chairs our business and Investor Visa and India Practice Teams. While Mark has had versatile experience with visas and assisting large institutions, corporations of various size, individuals, professionals and families his proactive focuses on assisting business owners and investors with their moves to the United States. Mark has also served on the Board of Directors and in leadership positions in a variety of established organizations dedicated to promoting pro-bono and diversity on the legal profession. Based on his knowledge of both the United States and United Kingdom systems, Mark was asked to work a “big 5” accounting firm client to prepare suggested reforms on the laws of England & Wales for the government of the United Kingdom.