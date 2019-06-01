Mark Skaggs is an award-winning game developer known for creating the worldwide phenomena “FarmVille” and “CityVille” on Facebook. With a career spanning more than 23 years, three AIAS awards, four console transitions, Mark has a track record of creating games that have sold more than 16 million copies. He is also known for creating multi-million selling RTS games such as “Command and Conquer: Red Alert 2”, “Command and Conquer: Generals” and “Lord of the Rings: Battle for Middle-Earth”. After 7 years at Zynga, Mark joined Moonfrog as Director in 2016, where he leads the charge to create new and interesting games for India in the mobile gaming space.