Mary Barth is the guru of application marketing and a writer for multiple technical magazines. Her major is SEO optimization, promotion of websites and application development. Her participation in cpimobi.com
helped hundreds of customers to create an outstanding app, conduct a market research and find their target audience. Mary is always on the forefront of the best solutions for all kinds of enterprises and individuals. Moreover, she is the one to make all the logos and titles shine bright like a diamond!