EDITIONS
Mary Barth
Mary Barth is the guru of application marketing and a writer for multiple technical magazines. Her major is SEO optimization, promotion of websites and application development. Her participation in cpimobi.com helped hundreds of customers to create an outstanding app, conduct a market research and find their target audience. Mary is always on the forefront of the best solutions for all kinds of enterprises and individuals. Moreover, she is the one to make all the logos and titles shine bright like a diamond!

Business marketing online

by Mary Barth
Share on
18th Apr 2018 · 4 min read