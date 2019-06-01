Max Fortune is an Author, publisher, Book Coach, Motivational Speaker, Entrepreneur, Life Coach, and a Business Consultant. He has written three books: “Success: The Blueprint to Achieving Your Dreams and Goals,” a book written to provide a blueprint to achieving any dream or goal that you want to achieve. “Get Rich in Your Niche,” is a book written for business owners who want to grow their business with a focus on how to build your business brand by marketing in your niche. and “How to Publish a Book and Make a Fortune,” which is a book written for aspiring authors as well as seasoned writers, illustrating how to plan, write, publish, pay for and market your book. He enjoys sharing his experiences with others and has a strong passion for helping people. He thoroughly enjoys mentoring others and has motivated and inspired many people to better themselves despite their circumstance.