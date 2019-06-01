EDITIONS
Maya Kilpadi
Maya Kilpadi is a social researcher by training and a hippie by choice. She runs the online sustainability magazine Eartha and is a firm believer in the incredible power of stories to connect people and ideas.
Stories

How Portea is helping senior citizens take care of all their health requirements from the comfort of their homes

by Maya Kilpadi
22nd May 2017 · 7 min read
Stories

Traffic snarls holding you back in your fitness journey? This app makes staying fit and eating healthy as easy as swiping your phone

by Maya Kilpadi
24th Apr 2017 · 7 min read
Stories

This startup aims to address the demand-supply gap in home rentals for singles in India

by Maya Kilpadi
12th Oct 2016 · 5 min read
Announcement

Project Awaaz takes the joy and power of reading to the visually-impaired

by Maya Kilpadi
10th Oct 2016 · 5 min read
Stories

These eco-friendly products from Earthy Hues will have you going bananas

by Maya Kilpadi
4th Oct 2016 · 4 min read
Stories

Get a unique online identity and take your startup places with the Startup League

by Maya Kilpadi
28th Sep 2016 · 3 min read