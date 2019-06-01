Mayank Khanduja is currently Principal at SAIF Partners. His primary area of focus is in early-stage investments in consumer internet, SaaS, mobile, and healthcare. Some of the startups in his portfolio are ShareChat, Treebo, Proptiger, Nobroker, Ixigo
, and Travel Triangle, amongst others. Prior to joining SAIF, Mayank was an Engagement Manager with McKinsey & Company, where he focused in the high-tech and telecom industries. Mayank received his MBA from IIM Calcutta and an engineering degree from Indraprastha University. You can reach him on Twitter
.