Mayank Khanduja
Mayank Khanduja is currently Principal at SAIF Partners. His primary area of focus is in early-stage investments in consumer internet, SaaS, mobile, and healthcare. Some of the startups in his portfolio are ShareChat, Treebo, Proptiger, Nobroker, Ixigo, and Travel Triangle, amongst others. Prior to joining SAIF, Mayank was an Engagement Manager with McKinsey & Company, where he focused in the high-tech and telecom industries. Mayank received his MBA from IIM Calcutta and an engineering degree from Indraprastha University. You can reach him on Twitter.
Opinion

The N.I.K.E. Framework – meeting the content needs of India’s users

by Mayank Khanduja
16th Jul 2018 · 8 min read
Opinion

Investor's take: the making of the ShareChat story and the way forward

by Mayank Khanduja
19th Jan 2018 · 6 min read