Mayank is an alumnus of Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta (USA) with a Masters degree in Computer Science. He has professional experience of more than 10 years in Technology industry with startups and big global corporations, both in US and India. Given his inclination towards alternative medicine as well as his family’s experience in herbal medicines since 1892, Mayank quit his engineering job to start Matsya-Veda Herbals, an Alternative & Holistic health service. MatsyaVeda provides consultation with Ayurvedic Doctors, prepare herbal medicines that are approved by the Ministry of AYUSH (Govt. of India), offer Yoga training classes and Naturopathy treatments, and guide folks about right kind of food as per their body type. Here is Mayank's Linkedin profile - https://in.linkedin.com/in/mayankgarg12