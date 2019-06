I'm Ashraful Alam, CEO & Founder At A.R Clipping Specialist. We are one of the famous & renowned online Photoshop image treatment provider located in Bangladesh. There is low labor cost. That’s why we have able to take low cost with fast service. Our main services are Clipping Path, Background Removing, Product Photo enhancement, Jewelry Clipping, Jewelry Retouching, Beauty Retouching, Neck Joint & all kinds of Photo Editing Services.