Meeta focuses on the intersection of design, brand, marketing and technology. She was one of two partners at Ray+Keshavan, (acquired by WPP-owned Brand Union
) and co-founder at KineticGlue, a social enterprise platform acquired by BMC Software. She is currently on startup #3, an East-meets-West luxury lifestyle brand for global markets called Varana
. Meeta is an active angel investor as well as advisor to Kstart
. If you have a query around branding, marketing or design, you can post it at meetamalhotra.com
and she’ll try her best to give you a helpful, jargon-free answer.