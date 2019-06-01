EDITIONS
Meeta Malhotra
Meeta focuses on the intersection of design, brand, marketing and technology. She was one of two partners at Ray+Keshavan, (acquired by WPP-owned Brand Union ) and co-founder at KineticGlue, a social enterprise platform acquired by BMC Software. She is currently on startup #3, an East-meets-West luxury lifestyle brand for global markets called Varana . Meeta is an active angel investor as well as advisor to Kstart . If you have a query around branding, marketing or design, you can post it at meetamalhotra.com and she’ll try her best to give you a helpful, jargon-free answer.
Stories

[Mind of your own] The art of the uncomfortable

by Meeta Malhotra
Share on
14th Aug 2017 · 4 min read
Resources

[Mind of your own] This is standing between you and success

by Meeta Malhotra
Share on
7th Aug 2017 · 4 min read
Stories

[Mind of your own] The 5-second gap that could change your life

by Meeta Malhotra
Share on
31st Jul 2017 · 3 min read
Resources

[Mind of Your Own] How to take a power nap, without going to sleep

by Meeta Malhotra
Share on
24th Jul 2017 · 3 min read
Resources

The 10-second method to sharpen your brain

by Meeta Malhotra
Share on
17th Jul 2017 · 4 min read
Resources

[Mind of your own] The 2-minute guide to de-stress and make better decisions

by Meeta Malhotra
Share on
10th Jul 2017 · 5 min read