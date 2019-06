Megha Sharma is the Founder of Adrift Communications. Professionally, Megha brings over 18 years of experience in public relations and marketing communications. Prior to starting Adrift, Megha worked with leading PR agencies on marquee clients and her best years have been managing the successful start-up operations of three leading global PR agencies in India – Cohn & Wolfe India, Euro RSCG PR’s New Delhi office, and Fleishman Hillard’s New Delhi office.