A passionate entrepreneur and foodie explorer, Meghna is one of the co-founders of IndiQube. With over 14 years of experience in manufacturing, HR, consulting and commercial real estate, she is also the co-founder of HirePro and Ultrafine. Armed with an MBA in Finance from IMT, Ghaziabad and a Company Secretary Degree, her interests include interior design, branding and project management. Meghna’s diverse skills and interests have helped transform IndiQube into a growth environment that combines an easy-going, professional ambiance with sound operational and technical processes to help businesses as well as its employees come in and thrive.

Why shared spaces is the next big thing for India

by Meghna Agarwal
28th Aug 2017 · 4 min read

How Co-working can help new mothers get back to work

by Meghna Agarwal
26th Jun 2017 · 4 min read