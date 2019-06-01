A passionate entrepreneur and foodie explorer, Meghna is one of the co-founders of IndiQube. With over 14 years of experience in manufacturing, HR, consulting and commercial real estate, she is also the co-founder of HirePro and Ultrafine. Armed with an MBA in Finance from IMT, Ghaziabad and a Company Secretary Degree, her interests include interior design, branding and project management. Meghna’s diverse skills and interests have helped transform IndiQube into a growth environment that combines an easy-going, professional ambiance with sound operational and technical processes to help businesses as well as its employees come in and thrive.