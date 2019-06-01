Melissa Hobley is the first-ever CMO at OkCupid, the dating app that focuses on Substance Over Selfies. Under her direction, OkCupid has become famous for their message of inclusion and affirmation, including an experience that serves a number of communities, with over 22 gender options and 13 sexual orientation options. Melissa was instrumental in launching the brand’s first award-winning ad campaign “DTF,” which was created by Wieden + Kennedy New York and shot by renowned artist Maurizio Cattelan and Pierpaolo Ferrari. The campaign was released in almost ten markets nationwide and boosted brand buzz by 50%.