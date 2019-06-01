Dr Mickey Mehta is a leading holistic health guru and life coach to billionaires, top Bollywood super stars, top supermodels (Miss World and Miss Universe), top politicians and members of the Maharashtra Police. He has a double honorary doctorate in holistic health and life sciences from International Medicina Alternativa and has been a pioneer in promoting holistic health in India through radio and TV shows too. Mickey was invited to talk at Harvard University at the Inspire series in February 2017 and at IIT Mumbai Bombay in 2015. He has held holistic health workshops in Oman, Thailand, USA, Hong Kong, Dubai, Turkey and Sri Lanka. Dr Mickey Mehta Mickey is also a leading social media influencer in the health and wellness space. He has interwoven Zen, Tao, Tantra, Ved, Greek and many more philosophies to develop holistic health systems to self-heal, transform and transcend. His healing focuses on mingling with our five elements and skillfully balancing them. Throughout his 35thirty-five-year-long career, he has striven to promote a disease-free world through his wellness commandants.