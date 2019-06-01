Mihir Mohan is the Founder & CEO of Pitstop, a leading Car Service network. Founded in 2015 in Bangalore, Mihir has expanded Pitstop to Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai and Hyderabad with a steady increase in network growth and a repeat customer base. With a B. Tech in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Kanpur, Mihir started his career at Virtusa and later worked at BEA Systems post which he moved on to the Entrepreneurial world with N-Net Technologies, followed by Unamia. N-Net Technologies was a Start-Up aimed at the Real-Time tracking of shipping containers using RFID, GPS and GSM domain while Unamia was a private label kidswear for 0 to 8 yrs old.