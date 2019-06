Mihir has a dream to live entire life as if he's in kindergarten. He is interested in human development, learning, culture and technology. Mihir is currently co - living with kids and exploring the process of learning at a school in Pindval. At LlearnLabs.in, he loves to co - create spaces and processes where individual and communities can get together and engage in creative learning. He can be reached on Twitter @LearningWala.