Mithil is Co-Founder of Quillhash Technologies ( www.quillhash.com ) an Enterprise Blockchain Services company. Being a Blockchain Evangelist, he has led successful Blockchain projects with conglomerates in multiple industries. He entered the Blockchain and Cryptocurrency space by launching a cryptocurrency exchange based in US which eventually had over 10,000 registered users. Quillhash's in-house product "QuillAudits", a blockchain and smart contract security audit platform is one of the fastest growing platform of it's kind in the world and ranked amongst top 10 smart contract audit platforms worldwide.