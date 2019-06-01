CEO, Chief Game Designer, TEDx Speaker, Immersive Learning for Leadership Development

Current: Immersive learning advocate, game designer. Using technology to change the way learning happens by creating real and authentic lifelike learning experiences that lead to realization and then change. Building great leaders to build great organizations.





Recent Past: Learning and development professional. Facilitated learning interventions for Siemens, Bayer, Delta Airlines, Wal-Mart, JP Morgan, Capgemini, GIA, GroupM, JLT and many other MNCs.





Past: Project Manager and Business Analyst at Delta Airlines and Wal-Mart.





Past Past: An adventurer, wandering nomad, finding his place on this ball of mud by trying to make it in life. Worked all kinds of jobs ie. sales, customer service, manual labor, you name it!