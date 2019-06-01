Imran runs E2E’s cloud computing operations and initiatives using his extensive experience in cloud computing, networking, and open-source software. During the initial stages of his career, he worked on Wireless Network protocols (IEEE 802.11) and he continued pursuing his interest in Wireless Network Protocols by researching and submitting his thesis in MS in Information and Communication (by Research). Imran has been an avid user and supporter of Open Source and has deployed FOSS solutions on different domains for leading organizations and educational institutions. At E2E Networks, he follows the same Open Source passion to help teams create innovative, creative, efficient, and reliable products and solutions.