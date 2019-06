Mohana is a Partner of JMB Partners and President at Ladies' Wing of IMC Chamber of Commerce & Industry. She advises non-profit organisations like Awaaz Foundation, Gyan Prakash Foundation and Isha Foundation and has filed PILs including for the protection of trees in Mumbai and a wild life corridor in Maharashtra and to restrict the sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products around educational institutions. She is also a trained classical dancer in both Bharatnatyam and Odissi.