Mohd. Wassem is the Co-founder & MD of Bobble – a Selfie-based customizable emoji mobile app that enables individuals to engage in highly personalized self-expression on mobile. His principal responsibilities in the company involve developing strategic plans for business growth and employee engagement with specific emphasis on talent management and business development. A graduate in Economics from Delhi University, Wassem brings over 10 years of corporate and consulting experience to the company. He began his professional career as an officer with NTPC – India's largest energy corporation. He has also been associated with Aricent as Lead Executive – Organizational Development followed by a stint with Deloitte as a Management Consultant. However, driven by ambition, Wassem decided to quit his cushy corporate job, and took the plunge towards entrepreneurship with Bobble.