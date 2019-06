Mohit Gulyani, is a management graduate from MDI-Gurgaon. In his 7+ years in corporate world he has served organizatons like BAT-France and Tata Steel and brings thorough understanding of B2B Sales, operations and manufacturing supply chain. He was the fastest growing leader at Tata Steel and has been instrumental in building and scaling Enterprise team at Moglix. He is dedicated towards building excellent customer relationships and drive digital supply-chain transformation initiatives.