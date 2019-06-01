EDITIONS
Login
Mohita Adhvaryu
Resources
Entrepreneurial Lessons that Abhishek Bachchan Taught Me as Guru Bhai
Among the many roles played by Abhishek Bachchan in his career- he played the role of Gurukant Desai in Mani Ratnam’s film, Guru Bhai a fired up entrepreneur.
by Mohita Adhvaryu
Share on
6th Oct 2012
· 4 min read
Students
Tea Stall Magic: Kitli Se Ek Cutting Chai Toh Banta Hai Boss!
Had it not been for the tea stalls or “kitlis”, then the mornings would appear too bright and delusive for students during their college days.
by Mohita Adhvaryu
Share on
4th Oct 2012
· 4 min read
Students
WhatsApp Bapu? Wish You a Happy Dry Day!
Radio stations are going gaga about Gandhigiri, civic authorities are cleaning and in heaven, Bapu is wondering about what has been made of him!
by Mohita Adhvaryu
Share on
2nd Oct 2012
· 3 min read
Students
Zav Foundation- An Engineering Student’s Vision to Change the Indian Education System
Through Zav Foundation, the volunteers/reflective practitioners are trained to guide the teachers in various government schools, teach the students and help in bridging the gap.
by Mohita Adhvaryu
Share on
30th Sep 2012
· 4 min read