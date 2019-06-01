EDITIONS
Moin Shaikh
Moin is an eCommerce analyst with combined industry experience of over 7 years. He has worked across web design, development and user experience optimization fields. He is also a co-organizer of Mozilla Gujarat - a local developer community for tech students and young techies. He is passionate about web accessibility and often writes and shares tips and resources about making web and apps more accessible for people with disability. He is a contributing author with leading opensource publication - opensource.com

Amid two more executive exits, Snapdeal saga continues

The struggle for Snapdeal continues as its two more top executives quit citing disagreement over the board’s decision of choosing an independent path by snapping the deal with Flipkart earlier this week.
by Moin Shaikh
6th Aug 2017 · 2 min read