AP Ramabhadran (Ram) is the CEO of Manipal ProLearn, the Professional learning unit of Manipal Global Education Services. He oversees the consolidation of multiple functional units (Academy of IT, Academy of Data Science, Online Professional Education and GlobalNxt University, Malaysia) into an integrated platform for all forms of professional learning. Mr Ram has diverse experience of over 30 years across various sectors and industries. Given his experience and strategic acumen, he is also responsible for global alliances and partnerships. Under his leadership, the company is scaling up its overseas expansion, with particular emphasis on South-East Asia, the Middle East, and the USA.