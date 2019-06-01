A young woman entrepreneur working towards bringing together upcoming women entrepreneurs on one platform - Ms. Monica Garg, Founder, La Femme Privee and Director, International Luxury Academy (ILA), after creating Luxury Image Consultants in India, is aiming to empower women entrepreneurs to take their businesses and lives to next level by granting them unique networking opportunities. La Femme Privee is a networking forum where women from diverse fields can network with each other and benefit with mutual learning and possible tie-up opportunities to grow organically. This is an amazing platform for enabling personal well-being, professional growths, promote their brands, share challenges, grid with possible solutions, make friends, laugh together and socialize productively. Each member at LFP has a journey of their own which is when shared with other creates an environment where you learn and grow tremendously. It leads to rising confidence, multiplying connections and boundless possibilities of collaboration. This is a membership based forum where members meet quarterly to network and share insight on their business and the industry. The first forum will involve 100 such women entrepreneurs from across the region. Ms. Monica Garg, Director, International Luxury Academy (ILA), an Academy offering Luxury Image Consultant, herself is trained in image, style, fashion, color and etiquette by several certified image masters of the world, viz., the Sterling Style Academy, New York; fashion style from Dublin; is a certified trainer from the Etiquette School of Manhattan (New York); possesses certification from Villa Perrifeu Montreaux Switzerland specializing in image enhancement for women, etc. Above all this, she is also a certified trainer in Luxury Brand Management from London. She has conducted various workshops in New York & China, therefore has a great awareness and vision on the fashion and lifestyle industry. Being an avid traveler, she has great knowledge about various cultures, countries and International Savoir Vivre. Ms. Monica Garg is also awarded “SAMAJ RATAN” by Ms. Sheila Dikshit for the empowerment of women. She has formed lot of International Associations with International Brands in Image Consulting Business like an Association with Irish Image Consultancy in Dublin and International Federation of Image Consultant (IFIC).