Monika Halan is Consulting Editor with Mint, India’s second largest business daily. A Certified Financial Planner, she has a Masters in Economics from the Delhi School of Economics and a second Masters in Journalism Studies from College of Cardiff, University of Wales, UK. She has worked earlier across media organisations in India, including editing Outlook Money. Monika has run four successful TV series around personal finance advice in NDTV, Zee, and Bloomberg India, and is a regular speaker on financial literacy, regulation, inclusion, and consumer issues in retail finance.