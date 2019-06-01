Mr Appaiah started his career with the Canadian multinational, Alcan and worked in various functions ranging from product development, production planning, business development and Sales & Marketing in Kolkata, Mumbai, Bangalore & New Delhi. He is a BE from NIT, Surthakal @ completed Executive Management Program from Montreal, Canada. From 1997 to 2000, he worked on a strategic project for Alcan, Canada in Montreal. In the year 2000, Mr Appaiah became part of the Aditya Birla Group based in Mumbai and was responsible for the Alumina chemicals export business. In this responsibility, he was in charge of business to 35 countries. Mr Monnanda Appaiah assumed the role of Managing Director, of Wienerberger, India in July 2010.