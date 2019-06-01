EDITIONS
Harrish Sairaman
Harrish Sairaman is a transformational life and performance coach. He passionately facilitates peak performance training programmes, Fire Walk, sales training programmes, motivational training programmes, leadership training programmes, team building training programs, entrepreneur coaching, and individual coaching, to name a few. His ability to deliver life-changing, scientifically sound, relevant and metaphysical messages in a powerful, humorous and insightful manner integrated with high energy has earned him a reputation of bringing about a Difference with a Difference!
4 steps to help you be the achiever you are ‘destined’ to be

by Harrish Sairaman
21st Sep 2018 · 4 min read
The essential skills used by the top 1 pc of entrepreneurs to get to the top and stay there

by Harrish Sairaman
8th Jun 2018 · 5 min read
How to create a winning culture at the workplace

by Harrish Sairaman
18th May 2018 · 4 min read