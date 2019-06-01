Harrish Sairaman
is a transformational life and performance coach. He passionately facilitates peak performance training programmes, Fire Walk, sales training programmes, motivational training programmes, leadership training programmes, team building training programs, entrepreneur coaching, and individual coaching, to name a few.
His ability to deliver life-changing, scientifically sound, relevant and metaphysical messages in a powerful, humorous and insightful manner integrated with high energy has earned him a reputation of bringing about a Difference with a Difference!