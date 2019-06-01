Mrigank is the CEO and Founder of Applied Mobile labs (Formerly Voicetap Technologies), which he founded in 2009. He started his career selling pre tread rubber used to retread used tyres internationally, and has worked with companies like Text 100, Reliance Infocomm. Before starting up, he was a strategy consultant with Oliver Wyman (Formerly Mercer Management Consulting) in their Communications, Media and Technology practice. He is a Startup Leadership Fellow from the Delhi chapter and is active in various entrepreneurial forums. He holds an MBA from INSEAD. Email: m@amlpl.com