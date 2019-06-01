Mudit is a dual degree graduate in chemical engineering from IIT Delhi. He worked with Axtira Inc on health informatics and analytics for an year before starting his own venture in healthcare.. He has been an active part of various entrepreneurial avenues like Jagriti Yatra, TIE, youth forums and draper university in silicon valley. He started an international think tank of students at IIT Delhi called ShARE present in prestigious colleges across 4 continents . He is passionate about sports and travelling . While at college, multiple internships with healthcare startups exposed him to the ground realities of the sector in India and that gave birth to Curofy.