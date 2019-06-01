NowFloats is a Hyderabad based technology startup that enables SMEs grow their business through digital discovery and generating relevant leads through constant updates. Incepted in May 2012, the company has presence across 50 countries & has 45 branches across India with an overall strength of 600+ employees. It has raised $10 million in a Series B round, which was led by Iron Pillar & IIFL along with Blume ventures & Omidyar. Mukesh Lohar has over 15 years of rich experience in setting up SMB and SaaS businesses, pre-sales and strategy working with multiple companies such as Knowlarity Cloud Telephony, Tata Communications Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd and has several awards in his name, including the much coveted ProClub and Blue Ribbon award. He is passionate about everything that has got to do with Cloud, SaaS, mCommerce, digital and mobile marketing. He is an alumni of IILM and IIMDropout.