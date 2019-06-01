Mukesh is the Co-Founder and Managing Director of Menterra. Till recently, he was a Chief Investment Officer at Villgro. He has over 10 years experience in impact investing, private equity and investment banking space and had worked on over 50 buy-side and sell-side transactions across Asia, Middle-East and Europe. Mukesh is also a non-executive director on the board of Biosense Technologies, a company that produces low-cost, non-invasive diagnostic solutions for the developing world. He is a Chartered Accountant and a CFA charter holder.