is Principal at SAIF Partners and focuses on early stage investments. His interests lie in high growth sectors like Consumer Internet, Mobile VAS, Enterprise Products, Retail and Media. He is on Board of SAIF portfolio companies like Toppr, UrbanClap, Industrybuying, AutoNinja, TravelTriangle, GoZoomo, NoBroker and BobbleApp. He is also angel in Chaayos, Aspiring Minds, 91Mobiles and Tracxn. Mukul is B.Tech from IIT Kanpur and received his MBA from Indian School of Business, Hyderabad