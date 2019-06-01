Mukund Mohan is the CEO of Jivity, a leading social commerce company. He founded and sold BuzzGain, a leader in Do It Yourself PR, to Meltwater in January 2010. He has founded and successfully sold 3 Silicon Valley startups in the Internet & Enterprise software markets. Mukund has held executive and management roles in Hewlett Packard (Mercury), Inovis, Ariba and Cisco Systems. He studied at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County pursuing a Master’s degree in Computer Science and holds a Bachelor’s degree in engineering and computer science from the University of Mysore in India. He writes about startups, entrepreneurship and building high performance growth companies at http://www.bestengagingcommunities.com