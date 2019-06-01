EDITIONS
Mukund Mohan
Mukund Mohan is the CEO of Jivity, a leading social commerce company. He founded and sold BuzzGain, a leader in Do It Yourself PR, to Meltwater in January 2010. He has founded and successfully sold 3 Silicon Valley startups in the Internet & Enterprise software markets. Mukund has held executive and management roles in Hewlett Packard (Mercury), Inovis, Ariba and Cisco Systems. He studied at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County pursuing a Master’s degree in Computer Science and holds a Bachelor’s degree in engineering and computer science from the University of Mysore in India. He writes about startups, entrepreneurship and building high performance growth companies at http://www.bestengagingcommunities.com
Opinion

What should a series A funding process look like? Step 5: due diligence and transfer of money to the bank

by Mukund Mohan
Share on
3rd Sep 2012 · 3 min read
Opinion

What should a series A funding process look like? [Step 4: Negotiations and Legal Discussion]

by Mukund Mohan
Share on
27th Aug 2012 · 6 min read
Opinion

How To Present to The Partnership? Step 3 while Raising a Series A Funding Round

by Mukund Mohan
Share on
23rd Aug 2012 · 5 min read
Opinion

What should a series A funding process look like? [Step 2: First meeting and follow up]

by Mukund Mohan
Share on
22nd Aug 2012 · 7 min read
Startup Advice

What Should a Series A Funding Process Look Like? [Step 1]

by Mukund Mohan
Share on
21st Aug 2012 · 5 min read
Opinion

What does a series A funding strategy and plan look like?

by Mukund Mohan
Share on
18th Aug 2012 · 4 min read