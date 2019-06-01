Murari is the Chief Technology Officer at BankBazaar.com. With over two
decades of experience in the industry, has seen the highs and lows from the
dotcom boom and bust to voice-enabled digital assistants. Prior to
BankBazaar, he was with Microsoft Redmond, where he ran the team that
launched Cortana, Microsoft’s digital assistant. He has chaired working
groups at the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF). He was also the
co-chair of the Internet Congestion Control Research Group (ICCRG) and
co-authored research papers on TCP congestion control.
A self-confessed arbiter of crisis with a background of developing and
implementing crucial high-performance initiatives successfully and on tight
deadlines, Murari will lead the technology initiatives pioneered by
BankBazaar.com, such as the paperless application process, to the next level.