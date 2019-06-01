Murari is the Chief Technology Officer at BankBazaar.com. With over two decades of experience in the industry, has seen the highs and lows from the dotcom boom and bust to voice-enabled digital assistants. Prior to BankBazaar, he was with Microsoft Redmond, where he ran the team that launched Cortana, Microsoft’s digital assistant. He has chaired working groups at the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF). He was also the co-chair of the Internet Congestion Control Research Group (ICCRG) and co-authored research papers on TCP congestion control. A self-confessed arbiter of crisis with a background of developing and implementing crucial high-performance initiatives successfully and on tight deadlines, Murari will lead the technology initiatives pioneered by BankBazaar.com, such as the paperless application process, to the next level.