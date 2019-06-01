EDITIONS
Murli Ravi
Murli Ravi is a seasoned VC who has overseen investments in over 20 companies at a relatively young age across Australia, India, the US and Singapore. His portfolio companies have spanned a wide range of industries and his particular sectors of interest are enterprise software, ad tech, media, analytics, telecom, and other B2B & B2B2C areas. Prior to VC, he was an investment professional at one of the world's largest sovereign investment firms, worked in strategy consulting and conducted academic research. He has been part of start-up teams in operating roles and has a close appreciation for the issues entrepreneurs face. Murli occasionally acts as an independent director or advisor at start-ups that live by the shared values of fierce ambition, humility, intellectual honesty and trust. Follow him on Twitter at @murli184
Resources

When pitching to a VC, how far should your projections go? [Ask Your VC]

by Murli Ravi
Share on
3rd Feb 2014 · 4 min read
Ask a VC

[Ask Your VC] ROI Benchmarks on Investment

by Murli Ravi
Share on
13th Jan 2014 · 5 min read
Resources

VC vs Angel Investor vs Strategic Partner - How do you decide? [Ask Your VC]

by Murli Ravi
Share on
6th Jan 2014 · 4 min read
Ask a VC

[Ask Your VC] Revolutionary vs evolutionary. What wins?

by Murli Ravi
Share on
10th Dec 2013 · 5 min read
Ask a VC

[Ask your VC] Should startups meet with VCs early for feedback?

by Murli Ravi
Share on
25th Nov 2013 · 4 min read
Ask a VC

[Ask Your VC] Murli Ravi's thoughts on seeking co-founders and premature scaling

by Murli Ravi
Share on
12th Nov 2013 · 3 min read