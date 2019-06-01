Murli Ravi is a seasoned VC who has overseen investments in over 20 companies at a relatively young age across Australia, India, the US and Singapore. His portfolio companies have spanned a wide range of industries and his particular sectors of interest are enterprise software, ad tech, media, analytics, telecom, and other B2B & B2B2C areas. Prior to VC, he was an investment professional at one of the world's largest sovereign investment firms, worked in strategy consulting and conducted academic research. He has been part of start-up teams in operating roles and has a close appreciation for the issues entrepreneurs face. Murli occasionally acts as an independent director or advisor at start-ups that live by the shared values of fierce ambition, humility, intellectual honesty and trust. Follow him on Twitter at @murli184