Jasal Shah – CEO, Managing Director and Spokesperson of Markelytics and Velocity MR





An MBA graduate from the Institute for Technology and Management and has worked with leading agencies like IDC (International Data Corporation) and IMRB International (Part of the Kantar Group, WPP's information, insight and consultancy division). He specializes in technology related market research. He was recently felicitated with the Leadership Award by World Marketing Congress endorsed by CMO Asia for his contribution to Market Research Industry. On the personal front, he lives with his wife and sons in Bangalore. Mr. Shah has also served as the council member of most prestigious global market research association – ESOMAR.