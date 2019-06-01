N Shivakumar heads the Business Vertical - "Services" which encompasses industries such as E-Commerce, Telecom, Consulting, Education, KPO / BPO, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Logistics, Travel and Tourism, Hospitality & Facility, Retail, Aviation and others. He is responsible for the P&L and service delivery of recruitment in this segment Pan India. His role is to enable opportunities identified and offer long-term recruitment solutions to organisation with the service offerings of TeamLease Services Ltd such as Leadership hiring, RPO, Lateral hiring, Recruiter on Demand. Over 17 years of experience in various process and aspects of recruitment including multiple flavours of RPO, RMG, Recruitment Planning, Recruitment Re engineering, Costing, Service Delivery and building a robust Recruitment team PAN India and UAE.