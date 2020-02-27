Naman is an alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology Delhi campus. He founded ClickPost in 2015 with co-founder Prashant Gupta, his childhood best friend and alumnus of NIT Trichy and InMobi. Clickpost is Asia's second largest integrated logistics platform. Processing millions of shipments per month, Clickpost helps its customers implement cutting edge Logistics Intelligence which helps companies improve their supply chain performance. At ClickPost, Naman is responsible for strategy, sales and growth.