Namita Thapar is Executive Director at Emcure Pharmaceuticals, a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Pune. She is a Chartered Accountant from ICAI and MBA from the Fuqua School of Business. Prior to joining Emcure, Namita worked in the US for six years in various roles in finance and marketing at Guidant Corporation (now Abbott - Stent business). Since joining Emcure in 2007, Namita manages multifunctional portfolios like finance, domestic marketing, and HR. She manages the pan-India operations of over 3,000 medical representatives contributing to over Rs 1,000 crores in sales.