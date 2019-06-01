Nandita Pradhan Bhatt is the Director of Martha Farrell Foundation, she is responsible for program delivery and management of the Foundation. She also heads the gender programs in PRIA. Nandita is a well-known civil society practitioner and has more than 25 years of experience promoting the inclusion of gender in organisations, governance and development programmes, specialising in gender mainstreaming, gender sensitisation and prevention of sexual harassment of women in the organised and unorganised sector in India.