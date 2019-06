Narayanan Rajagopalan is the Founder of MarcaTel. An out-of-the-box thinker, Narayanan Rajagopalan has been in the forefront of deploying IT solutions in the fields of hospitality, retail, and Customer Relationship Management. Realising the greatest challenge of connecting everyone across the country and the potential of Wi-Fi connectivity solutions for public spaces, Narayanan launched MarcaTel in May 2016.